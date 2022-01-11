IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

