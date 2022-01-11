I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 3.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.57. 6,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after acquiring an additional 477,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

