Hyman Charles D Sells 1,638 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 134.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.