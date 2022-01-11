Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HGTXU opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

