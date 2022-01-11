Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.49. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

