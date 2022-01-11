HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 530 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.19) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 484 ($6.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 480 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.62).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 492 ($6.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £99.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.55 ($6.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 441.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.73.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

