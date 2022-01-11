Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

