Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

TWNK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 66,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

