Honest Price Reaches $0.0168 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $6,521.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.01 or 0.07533383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.24 or 0.99708441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.