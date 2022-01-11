Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

