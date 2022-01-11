Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

