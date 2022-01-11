Hersha Hospitality Trust Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NYSE HT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.