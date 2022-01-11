Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HESAY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.85.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $157.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

