Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HESAY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.85.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $157.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

