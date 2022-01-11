Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 147,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

