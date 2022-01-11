Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.86 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $944.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

