HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €114.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.29 ($107.15).

ETR:HFG opened at €56.66 ($64.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.53. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

