Head-To-Head Survey: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) vs. Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lincoln National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 1 6 4 0 2.27 Jackson Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Lincoln National presently has a consensus price target of $73.58, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Lincoln National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lincoln National and Jackson Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $17.44 billion 0.75 $499.00 million $6.92 10.44 Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 7.08% 7.56% 0.43% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lincoln National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations. The Annuities segment provides tax-deferred investment growth and lifetime income opportunities for its clients by offering fixed and variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment includes employers with retirement plan products and services, primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplaces. The Life Insurance segment focuses on the creation and protection of wealth for its clients by providing life insurance products, including term insurance, both single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance, and indexed universal life insurance products. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products, which includes term life, disability, dental, vision and accident and critical illness

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

