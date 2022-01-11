Head to Head Review: Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) versus Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Guardforce AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline $23.29 billion 0.31 -$2.59 billion ($0.12) -84.58 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.50 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plains All American Pipeline.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plains All American Pipeline and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline 1 2 9 0 2.67 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus price target of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline 0.19% 11.68% 3.48% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. The Facilities segment offers storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; LPG fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment involves in sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil NGL volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.