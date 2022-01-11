Head-To-Head Review: IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) versus The Competition

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

14.8% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -16.13 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.03

IZEA Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 50.90%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide competitors beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.