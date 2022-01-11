Head-To-Head Review: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84%

23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hippo and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Markel has a consensus target price of $1,306.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Markel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Markel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Markel $9.74 billion 1.76 $816.03 million $173.46 7.24

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Summary

Markel beats Hippo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

