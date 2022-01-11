Head to Head Review: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) vs. Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Global WholeHealth Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 35.69 -$17.91 million ($0.78) -1.90 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 186.97 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -449.23% -78.11% -61.97% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspira Women’s Health and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 665.77%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

