Head-To-Head Contrast: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.11 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.50 Magnite $221.63 million 9.85 -$53.43 million $0.02 832.42

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82

Magnite has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 146.23%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81% Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74%

Summary

Magnite beats Qutoutiao on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. TheMidu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. The Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 08, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

