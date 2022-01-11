Head-To-Head Contrast: Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 156.71% 9.26% 5.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 7.17 $84.30 million $2.54 4.43

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Risk & Volatility

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Capital has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.