HCA Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

Shares of HCA opened at $249.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.51. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

