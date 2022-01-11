HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bionomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $11.73 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

