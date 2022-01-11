Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.42 Million

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $493.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.43 million to $498.40 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $149.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 649,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

