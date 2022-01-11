Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hanesbrands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strength in its online business, which continued to perform well in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, its online sales increased 62% from third-quarter 2019 levels. Quarterly results also gained from market share gains in global innerwear and activewear businesses, brand strength, the progress of the Full Potential plan and strong point-of-sale performance. Management is on track with its Full Potential plan, which includes growing global Champion brand, driving consumer-centricity and focusing on the portfolio. However, Hanesbrands is grappling with broad-based inflation pressures, which is expected to continue through 2022. The company is also facing transportation bottlenecks worldwide, leading to higher freight costs.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

