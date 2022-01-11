Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

