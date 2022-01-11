Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.82

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 382412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

