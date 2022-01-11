H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.31. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

