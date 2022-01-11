Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys 45,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. 342,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,627. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

