Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,298 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $25.81 on Tuesday, hitting $2,745.67. 17,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,916.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,814.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

