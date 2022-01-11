Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $565.25. 3,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,666. The company has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

