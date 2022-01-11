Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $48.49 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The company has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

