Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $39.45 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.66. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

