Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. The stock had a trading volume of 349,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,737,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

