Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 5,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.