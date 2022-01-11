GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 230,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $70,406.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 21.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 414.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.69.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

