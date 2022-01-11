GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,186 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties comprises approximately 1.8% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

HIW stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

