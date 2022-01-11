GSI Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

