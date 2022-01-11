GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 189,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,259. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.