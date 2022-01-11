Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $20.83 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.