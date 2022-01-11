Graypoint LLC Purchases New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

HBI opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.