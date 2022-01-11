Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,004.59.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,012.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,735.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

