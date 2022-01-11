Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47.

