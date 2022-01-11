Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

