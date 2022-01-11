Graypoint LLC Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $541.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

