Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.88. Grab shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 9,575 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

