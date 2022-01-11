GoldenPyrex Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 569.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 507.9% higher against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $32,331.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.11 or 0.07405893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,757.02 or 0.99753771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

