Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GKOS. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

GKOS stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,778,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

